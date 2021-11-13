Now, norovirus cases surface in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

13 November 2021 10:18 IST

The rare infection reported in 13 students of veterinary college at Pookode

A day after norovirus cases were confirmed in Wayanad district, the State Government has said people need to be vigilant about the very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The rare norovirus infection was reported in 13 students of a veterinary college at Pookode, near Vythiri, in Wayanad district two weeks ago.

Databank soon

Though things were brought under control and no further spread was reported, health authorities said they were preparing a databank of the students of the veterinary science college besides holding an awareness class as part of preventive measures.

Veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. The authorities were quick to collect samples and sent them to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for testing.

Health Minister Veena George chaired a meeting of the health officials here and took stock of the situation in Wayanad. According to a Health Department release, the Minister directed the officials to intensify activities to prevent the spread of the virus. Currently, there was no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant, it said.

Officials said preventive activities, including super chlorination, were under way. Drinking water sources needed to be hygienic and with proper prevention and treatment, the disease could be cured quickly. Everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention, they said.