Now, marriage registration goes online for all

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has given instructions to officials to amend rules for registration of marriages via videoconferencing benefiting people across the State.

The instructions follow a petition filed by Registrar V.K. Sreekumar on behalf of Upputhara grama panchayat president James K. Jacob at a district-level adalat organised by the Local Self-Government department on Friday. The petition has sought permission to register marriages in grama panchayats by videoconferencing without appearing before the Registrar.

Mr. Jacob said videoconferencing facility for marriage registration was now available only for NRI couples. “We have received many requests demanding videoconferencing facility for registering marriages of people working in other States and districts. The new order will be beneficial for people through out the State,” he said.

Considering the petition, Mr. Rajesh directed the officials to amend the rules to allow videoconferencing facilities for people to appear before the Registrar at the panchayat level.

Those getting married in grama panchayats can appear before the Registrar by filing a joint application and rules will be amended for this.

The facility will continue till K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) will be deployed in grama panchayats. After installing the K-SMART software, videoconferencing facility, now available in urban areas, will easily be available at the grama panchayat level, an official said.

Earlier, Mr. Rajesh inaugurated the adalat at Cheruthoni Town hall. He said the adalat aimed to quickly address the issues of common people in the district. “Direct complaints received at the adalat will be solved within two weeks,” Minister said.

Of the 913 complaints considered at the adalat, 713 were settled, 162 shifted to detailed verification, and 72 were rejected.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine presided over the meeting. LSGD director Seeram Sambasiva Rao and district panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, attended the meeting.