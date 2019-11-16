Now, mark scam rocks KU

The University of Kerala is facing a mark scam that threatens to tarnish the integrity of the establishment.

Close on the heels of the controversies in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Mahatma Gandhi University over moderation of marks, a scam appears to be unfolding in Kerala University where marks of many students have been illegally modified.

Database breach

With the malpractice having been committed through unauthorised access of a restricted database, the confidentiality of the examination system has come under a cloud.

The marks obtained by students pursuing BBA and BCA courses in examinations conducted since 2016 have been found to be modified.

A preliminary inquiry by the university found that illegal alteration of moderated marks were made from June 20, 2018 to September 7, 2019 for papers of 16 subjects.

As a result, the total marks provided as moderation for the answer scripts in question had been increased from 76 to 132. The moderated marks have been increased by as many as six marks in certain cases.

It was found that the database had been accessed using the login credentials of the then Deputy Registrar of the examination sections.

Official suspended

At a hearing conducted by Pro Vice Chancellor A.R. Renuka, the officer said she had shared her user ID with other employees in the sections in violation of the norms.

She had been placed under suspension, pending inquiry.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai has ordered an internal probe, led by Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, into the issue.

A three-member technical committee will also investigate the extent of the database breach.

The inquiry report is expected in a few days, following which the issue will be taken up for discussion at a Syndicate meeting scheduled for November 22, sources said.

Former Syndicate member Jyothikumar Chamakkala, a secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, termed the issue a serious one, which could potentially erode confidence in the university’s functioning.

Legal action must be initiated against those responsible, he added.