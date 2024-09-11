Now, Malabar parakeets pose a threat to cardamom farmers

After facing crop raids by monkeys and wild boars, cardamom farmers in Idukki are now grappling with a new menace—the Malabar parakeets.

Cardamom growers at Pampadumpara, Mannakkudy, Kamakshivilasam, Valiyathovala and Mavadi are struggling to protect their plantations from the relentless attack by these vibrant birds that descend in flocks, wreaking havoc to the crops.

When the cardamom beans ripen, the parakeets swarm the plantations, feasting on the crop and snapping off branches, leaving the farmers in despair.

Mullankuzhiyil Shaji Kora, a farmer from Kochu Thovala, who owns two acres of cardamom plantations, says: “These birds arrive in the early mornings and evenings, damaging both the beans and the plants. We have tried everything—from beating drums to playing recordings of tigers and wild animals—but nothing seems to scare them off,” he said. “When we approach, they fly to another part of the farm. One flock of nearly 50 birds destroyed a large section of my plantation recently.”

At a loss

“We’ve dealt with animal invasions before, but we have no idea how to manage these birds,” says one farmer.

For the past three years, isolated bird attacks have been reported, but this year, the damage is on a much larger scale.

Some farmers have begun covering their cardamom plants with green nets in a desperate attempt to save their crops.

Meanwhile, Muthusamy Murugan, lead scientist at the Cardamom Research Station under Kerala Agricultural University, has been conducting a study on the affected areas. “Our report will be ready soon, and we’ll take further action based on the findings,” Prof. Murugan said.

This is the first time the district is witnessing widespread destruction of cardamom crops by the Malabar Parakeets, according to sources from the Spices Board of India. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” said a board official.

District Agricultural Officer Selinamma said that the Agriculture department had already conducted a field study with the Cardamom Research Centre (CSR) scientists and was awaiting the study report. “Cardamom farmers reported crop loss due to the bird attack,” said the official.

