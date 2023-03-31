Now, LSGD holds power to give permission for sand removal for house construction

March 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) will henceforth have the powers to accord permission for removal of sand for construction of houses up to area 3,000 sq ft. Earlier, the Mining and Geology department held the powers for the same.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that changes were made to the Kerala Minor Minerals Concession Rules of 2015 to make it easier for the public to obtain the required permissions for house construction purposes.

Amendments have also been made to the compounding and royalty systems for crusher units. The royalty amount has been doubled. For seizure of illegally mined minerals, the fine amount has been increased to four times the market rates instead of the current system of levying a fine of twice the market rate. The validity of quarrying permits has been increased from one year to three years.

The existing system of levying royalties on a compounding basis is based on the efficiency of the crusher. Amendments have also been made to the Kerala Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Storage and Transportation) Rules. As per this, an additional fee will be levied for sales of value-added mineral-based products. Dealers’ licence will be made mandatory for crusher units involved in the sale of such products.

Mr. Rajeeve said that almost all of the services available from the Mining and Geology department have been made available online. Drones are being introduced to ensure that the amount of minerals removed from a particular site is within limits and as per the reported figure, replacing the existing system of site visits by officials.

He said district-level squads will be deployed to monitor complaints of illegal mining. Earlier, three regional squads had the responsibility of carrying out checks across the State.