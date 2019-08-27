Now, Kudumbashree to sell eggs under Janova brand

Kudumbashree is developing an egg collection and value chain system for marketing the eggs produced by its members.

The project, named Janova, aims at a steady market and consistent price for brown eggs produced in the State.

A novel factor of the project is the traceability of each egg from the coop to the table as a mark of quality assurance.

10 lakh eggs

Nearly eight to 10 lakh eggs are produced in a day in the State, according to the Animal Husbandry Department. Brown eggs are usually produced by small-scale producers who do not have an organised marketing system.

In the first year, Kudumbashree is looking to market 10% of the total egg production in a day in the State.

As part of Janova, personnel trained by Kudumbashree will collect eggs from producers in each panchayat under the brand of Kudumbashree Broiler Farmers Producer Company Ltd.

The eggs so collected will be taken to a packing unit at the block level.

For marketing the eggs, Kudumbashree is eyeing four avenues. One is the existing retail market. Another is Kudumbashree’s egg and egg products’ kiosks in supermarkets. The eggs will also be supplied to anganwadis and schools.

Markets outside Kerala will also be tapped. The eggs will be supplied to wholesale dealers.

“We plan to market one lakh eggs a day in the first year of operation,” a Kudumbashree official said.

Tracing app

To determine if production can match the targeted supply, Kudumbashree has developed an app. As per preliminary estimates, 14 lakh Kudumbashree members are into egg production.

Kudumbashree has also devised a weight system for marketing the eggs, rather than going by the count. “This will ensure that bigger eggs will fetch more money,” the official said.

In case the eggs are not sold within 10 days (their shelf life is 12 days at ambient temperature), these will be withdrawn from the market and the yolk and white transformed into powders so that their shelf life gets extended to six months.

Used in athletic foods and in the food industry, the egg powders will help Kudumbashree sustain itself in the market and enter new markets such as those for egg cubes and other similar products.

It is also considering exports as there is a huge demand for egg powder from other countries.

Tracing of each egg will be facilitated through a number branded on each egg that can be tracked through the app.

This will ensure customer safety for they will be able to know the origin of each egg.