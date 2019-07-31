Now, Kerala Police enter TikTok

Having created quite a sensation with its phenomenally popular Facebook page, which now boasts over a million followers, the Kerala Police are now all set to explore the potential of TikTok, a micro-video sharing app that is the latest rage in social media.

And true to their form, the men in uniform have got off to an explosive start. No sooner had they posted a promotional video, a collage of various policing activities alerting about their new endeavour, than their official Tik Tok account got 30,000 followers. And the number is soaring.

By entering the medium, which is in danger of being banned in the country and was even momentarily lifted from app stores in the wake of an intervention of the Madras High Court earlier this year after a petitioner accused the app of promoting pornographic content, the police seem to send across the message that it can be put to use in a way beneficial to society.

Popularity

“The popularity of the app and its reach are what prompted us to make a foray into the platform. Besides, its comparability is such that we can share TikTok videos on our other social media platforms such as our official Facebook page. It facilitates a greater amount of public participation as well. We are probably the first law enforcement agency to enter this platform,” said an officer handling the social media platforms of the State police. Considering that youngsters dominate the user base of the video-sharing app, the police hope to reach out to them in a much effective way through video-driven posts on various awareness campaigns and safety guidelines.

Objective

The police’s entry into the app, it seems, is also driven by an enforcement objective. Through their presence, the police aim to keep a close watch on the unhealthy tendencies on TikTok.

The social media think-tank of the police are brainstorming over how to use the app in the best way and announce their entry with a telling first post. The app facilitates short lip-synced videos of 3 to 60 seconds duration.