Now, it’s time for second innings?

N.P. Raveendran did not think twice before enrolling as a lawyer at the age of 60. In fact, he had decided much in advance that he would do so after retirement from the legal cell of the Kerala State Electricity Board (now KSEB Ltd). “I am passionate about law. Age has not stopped me from taking up a second career,” he says.

Idling away is no more a favourite option for senior citizens post retirement these days. Many like Mr. Raveendran opt for a second career, mostly the ones they are really passionate about. “At this age, I will not get the kind of cases a senior advocate with lots of experience would get. Nor can I choose my cases as there aren’t many. But this is what I like to do,” he says, content with his second innings.

Healing touch

Charity and efforts to provide the healing touch to the ailing is another space into which many of the elderly have entered with gusto.

In Thiruvananthapuram, women’s collective Ashraya and Devaki Warrier Memorial Women’s Studies and Empowerment Centre and many others like them elsewhere are peopled by socially committed women, who chose to dedicate a good part of their retired life to the service of the old, ill and the underprivileged.

The advent of residents’ associations in Kerala too has provided a fertile playing ground for senior citizens. Most residents’ associations are headed by senior citizens who stay active organising and taking part in the activities of these associations. Some even try out a second career, even politics.

Sivadas, who settled down at Koyilandy in Kozhikode two years ago after a successful career in shrimp trading industry, tried shrimp trading independently for a few years, but soon dropped it for better options. “I was more interested in social service. Politics has been in my blood since childhood. So I took this chance,” he says, explaining that he started his social service through the local residents’ association.

Suran V., retired Sub-Inspector of Police and an aspiring painter, is getting ready for his second one-man show. “I had a passion for colours right from childhood, but could not do anything about it. Now I have time to pursue my passion,” says Mr. Suran. After all, he asks, what’s more fulfilling than mixing work with passion?