Now, Gorkha Rifles seek ivory from Kerala for display at unit; Forest dept. rejects request

March 21, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Though the military unit sought two pairs of ivory, the request was turned down by Kerala Forest department stating that Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 did not encourage display of wildlife trophies

Military establishments are increasingly seeking ivory from the Kerala Forest department to be displayed at their units after the Kerala government had recently cleared three such requests. The 4th Battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles is the latest military unit to approach the department for ivory. Though the unit had sought two pairs of ivory, the request was turned down by the department stating that the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 did not encourage the display of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks. The issuance and possession of such animal articles cannot be encouraged, according to the Forest department. ALSO READ Army establishments seek ivory for safe custody from Kerala

However, the decision may land the department in the soup as it had set a precedent by recently clearing the requests for 46 pairs of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks, deer horns and mount/horn for the Pangode Military Station, the Grenadiers RC and the Madras Regiment for its “safe custody.”

The Kerala government had issued an order for providing the trophies after overlooking the objections raised by the Forest department.

While the Pangode Military Station and the Grenadiers RC will get 10 pairs each of elephant ivory and antlers and 10 mount/horn, the Madras Regiment will receive three pairs of ivory and antlers from the strongroom of the department.

Conditions imposed

The department had also directed the military establishments to send their officials to choose the trophies they require from the collection maintained at the Forest Headquarters. The government had also imposed certain conditions for handing over the wildlife trophies for its safe custody.

The three Army units will be provided the ivory of wild elephants and not that of the captive ones, which are brought to the office by the owners of the dead animals. Once the animal is dead, its owners should entrust the ivory with the department after completing the legal formalities, according to officials.

Earlier, the department had unsuccessfully tried to obtain government clearance for incinerating a portion of the nearly 12 tonnes of ivory stocked in its vaults.

