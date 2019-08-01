Now, get expert drivers for hire

People in Palakkad town having vehicles at home but cannot drive because of old age or any other reason can now breathe easy. The Janamaithri police are offering expert drivers under its direct supervision in association with the Federation of Residents Associations, Palakkad (FRAP).

For a minimum of ₹300, a driver can be hired for three hours. For every additional hour, ₹100 is the rate fixed for them. The service will be available from September 1, said K.R. Chandran, president of FRAP.

Former State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose inaugurated the scheme, titled FAST (FRAP Assistance for Safe Travel) Safety Project, at a function held at the District Police Headquarters here on Thursday. Mr. Punnoose also released a directory of acting drivers who came forward to join the scheme.

As many as 86 drivers have registered in the first phase. Ten more new drivers showed up at the District Police Chief’s office on Thursday.

Police officers said they expected more drivers to join the scheme, which is being piloted in Palakkad town. However, all drivers who registered will not be made part of the scheme. The final enrolment of drivers will take place after a

thorough police verification and training. Drivers living with family will be preferred to others.

The Janamaithri police will examine the antecedents of all drivers registered before enrolling them for the scheme. “Everything about them, including their social track record, will be examined to ensure that the drivers we provide are responsible people,” said Mr. Chandran.

Social behaviour

The drivers will get special training not only in driving but also in social behaviour. The service at first will be made available for

senior citizens. “We need to implement it with extreme caution as it is a new project based on a fresh idea. Therefore, we are planning to restrict the initial phase to senior citizens. We will make changes in accordance with the lessons it gives us in future,” said Mr. Chandran.