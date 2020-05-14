Now, event managers explore new biz models

Thrown out of gear during the pandemic, event management companies are now exploring new business models by organising COVID-19 protocol weddings, socially distanced public events, and other functions adhering to norms.

Major players have already developed alternative templates and, according to them, hybrid events with both physical and virtual components will be the new normal.

They will be providing live web streaming, customised seating, thermal screening, masks, sanitisers, and all required approvals for both small and big events, including weddings.

Technology in play

“A major challenge will be to minimise contact and we are considering many options, including the use of robots. Technology will play a major part in all future events. Also, now all events will be organised in consultation with medical professionals to ensure the safety of staff and guests,” says Ram C. Menon of Impresario Events.

When it comes to weddings and birthday parties, extending the event window to accommodate more guests is another plan.

Extended hours

“Usually, a wedding reception will wind up in three to four hours. But we can extend it up to five or six hours, giving the guests separate slots to attend. If a dinner table accommodated six persons in the past, now it will be two, and we will also have to provide a waiting area for the guests and make sure all protocols are adhered to. It is a new concept which requires a lot more effort from our side, but there is no other option,” he says.

Mr. Menon also observes that preparedness to tackle any possible situation will be another major challenge in the coming days.

“At present only 20 persons are allowed to attend an event and further relaxation is expected after the lockdown. It will not be same as pre-corona days but we hope a crowd of 50 to 100 will be permitted in the initial days. At the same time, we cannot predict anything as there can be abrupt changes depending on the COVID-19 situation,” he adds.

Guidelines awaited

Meanwhile, all stakeholders associated with the sector are awaiting proper guidelines to resume operations.

Since there will be strict regulations even after the lockdown, they will have to tread carefully.

“In the initial days of the lockdown there have been mass cancellations and postponements, but people are also not willing to wait indefinitely, especially when it comes to weddings. So the only option is to customise events according to government specifications. At present, we are waiting for directions from the authorities so that we can chart out the rest,” says Anwar Pallickal, president, Confederation of Event and Entertainment Management.