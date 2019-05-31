Now, drive on land and water also

Motoring straight to water may sound like an improbable dream, but eight students from the Younus College of Engineering and Technology may have achieved exactly that.

The final year students from the Mechanical Engineering Department have developed an amphibious car, something that can be operated on both land and water.

“Regular automobiles can’t survive on more than one habitat and transportation was one of the biggest issues we faced during the floods. Keeping this in mind we created this amphibious car which can directly run into water. It will be quite useful in water-locked regions like Kuttanad and Munroe Thuruthu,” said Sooraj, one of the students, at a press meet here on Friday.

Since the vehicle is a cross between a car and a boat, the students used the designs of both.

“We made three airtight chambers that can hold the entire mass of the car and its passengers in floating state. We used G1 sheets of 20 gauge thickness and machined it to form a trapezoidal shape. To ensure safety of the passengers, we opted for fibering the chambers to make them airtight and leak proof,” he said.

The students used a 1992 model Maruti 800 car for the purpose and since the vehicle is very old they added some extra safety features as well. They went for fibering the entire body to curb all possible chances for the water to seep in. Moreover, the top portion of the car was removed to reduce weight and the exhaust was moved to a certain height. For the car to move in water it was fitted with a 4-stroke petrol inboard boat engine of 5.5 HP and it can be driven in all directions while on water.

“The chambers were tightly bolted and welded also. There will not be any issues related to fuel efficiency as we will get the original mileage of both the car and boat engines,” said Nithin Yesudas, project guide.

Several attempts

It took the students several attempts and three months to complete the project with its cost around ₹80,000. The project team includes Sooraj.S, Vishnu.K, Vishnu.S, Abhijith A.S, Albin Mohammed, Ajmal.A, Vineesh R and Jayakrishnan.B.