Now, dial Victers to clarify pandemic doubts

Thiruvananthapuram

06 May 2021 11:14 IST

Channel to telecast awareness videos

KITE Victers will on Thursday begin telecast of awareness videos related to COVID-19 prevention and a live phone-in programme for the public to clear any doubts.

‘Athijeevanam’ will be telecast in association with the Health Department. Callers get opportunities to ask experts queries related to COVID-19 testing, quarantine, home isolation and treatment guidelines.

Clarifications can be sought on the ‘Back to Basics’ campaign, vaccination and its effectiveness, virus mutation and e-Sanjeevani.

Initially, questions on the live phone-in programme can be posed from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

There will be a re-telecast from 8 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

On Thursday, Athijeevanam will focus on ‘COVID-19 jeevante vilayulla jagratha’, and on Friday, it will be ‘Vaccination and viral mutation in the second wave of COVID-19 transmission.’

Mental health

A special phone-in programme in which children and parents can seek clarifications on mental health during COVID-19 will be telecast in association with the Women and Child Development Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (from 11 a.m. to 12 noon), KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said. The topic on Friday will be ‘Problems with studies during COVID-19 and solutions.’

Athijeevanam will be available through the KITE Victers web channel and its Facebook and YouTube (itsvicters) pages.

To call during the live phone-in programme, dial 1800 425 9877, a statement here on Wednesday said.