Now, Consumerfed brings in online booking to buy liquor in Kerala

Following in the footsteps of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), the Kerala State Cooperatives Consumers' Federation (Consumerfed) will from Friday introduce the online booking system through its website https://consumerfed.net/ to buy liquor from its outlets.

In the first phase, the online booking facility will be made available at its outlets at Thiruvananthapuram Statue, Ernakulam Gandhi Nagar and Kozhikode Mini Bypass. The system is set be operational in other shops within a week. Customers can book the required liquor online by remitting the relevant amount, a press release said here on Thursday.

Registration

The first transaction requires a registered name. Registration can be completed by entering the security code after entering the mobile number. Users will also have to certify that they are 23 years old to register the booking.

An OTP number will be sent to the mobile number when the payment is made and the booking is done. Consumers can show this number at the retail outlet at any time during the working hours to buy liquor.

Also, the liquor will be packed at the store. Besides, the customer will receive a message on their registered mobile number that the liquor is packed and ready.

Consumerfed chairman M. Mehaboob and managing director S.K. Sanil said the online facility is expected to avoid congestion at the outlets and solve the issue of long queues.