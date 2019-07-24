Now, an online platformto facilitate fish marketing

In a major initiative that is beneficial to fish producers, consumers, traders and processors, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a project for developing an online platform to facilitate effective fish marketing.

The project aims at developing a fish market and fish price information system and facilitating an e-auctioning system and a trade platform for commercially important fish species.

1,500 markets selected

As many as 1,500 fish markets, including landing centres, wholesale markets, retail markets and aquaculture production markets, across the country will be selected for implementing the programme.

Price information

The project on fish market and price information system is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad. In the first phase, information on 500 fish markets from seven coastal States would be collected, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The CMFRI will collect information on these markets and report the weekly fish prices being sold there through electronic tabs and will develop an online database.

The entire dimension of the fish markets such as geographical location, size, timing, access to transport, arrivals and disposals, species traded, infrastructure facility and average realised minimum and maximum price of around 150 fish varieties will be available on the websites of the NFDB (www.nfdb.gov.in) and the CMFRI (www.cmfri.org.in) from October 2019 onwards.

Separate portal

Later, a separate portal will be developed to showcase the market information online. A total of 50 markets will be covered in Kerala in the initial stage.