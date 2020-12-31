Now, a sightseeing trip on KSRTC bus

The service will cover main tourist spots in Munnar

An economy class sightseeing trip in Munnar may be on the wish-list of many. When it is on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus tailor-made for the purpose, it may fit the bill too.

After arranging economy class living rooms for visitors on buses at the Munnar depot, the KSRTC will launch sightseeing trips in Munnar from Friday.

Termed a New Year gift, the trip will be free for those taking accommodation in the specially made KSRTC buses for the first three days. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran announced this on Thursday.

“Initially, we will arrange sightseeing trips in Munnar and, if successful, another sightseeing trip to Kanthallur will be added,” said Sevi George, in-charge of the programme. He said a special bus for the purpose would reach the depot by night.

The KSRTC started diversification programmes to generate more revenue. The initial response to the accommodation facility was positive.

The bus will start from the depot at 9 am. It will reach the main tourist spots in Munnar — Top Station, Eco-point, Kundala Dam, Mattuppetty, and Flower Garden. The bus will stay about an hour at each destination and return to the depot by 4 p.m.

“The charge is ₹250 per person. Those coming with family can use the bus service and visit all important spots in and around Munnar,” said Mr. George.

The KSRTC’s accommodation facility for tourists has been running at full occupancy since its launch on November 14. Accommodation, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, is provided on three buses with 16 berths in each bus.

The daily rent per person is ₹100. The timing is calculated from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. The KSRTC is planning to expand the accommodation facility by bringing three more buses to the depot. Though food is not served, those who buy it from outside can have it at the table and chair arranged on the bus.