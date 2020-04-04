Now, a ‘pineapple challenge’ to provide succour to farmers in State

The Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala and the Kerala Pineapple Farmers’ Association have joined hands to launch a ‘pineapple challenge’ to address the issue of large quantities of unsold harvest in the wake of COVID-19 spread. Around 1,200 tonnes of pineapple reach the Vazhakkulam main market, near Muvattupuzha, on a daily basis. The commodity reaches Vazhakkulam from Thodupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Koothattukulam, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Muvattupuzha. Though the flow of harvest has thinned a little, farmers are grappling with a problem of plenty.

No driver

“There is no way to transport fruits to destinations outside the State as isolation and quarantine requirements for drivers are strict,” said an official on Saturday. He added that no driver was available for transporting fruits to major markets.

Considering the situation, farmers and farm officials have decided to deliver ‘A’ grade pineapple based on a minimum order of 100 kg at a price of ₹20 per kg.

The official said the price was attractive given the current market rate and appealed for a helping hand for farmers. According to him, a few farmers are being forced not to harvest the fruit as there is no opening to sell the harvest.

Farm officials have appealed to traders, voluntary bodies, residents’ associations, and residents of apartment complexes to place orders on April 5 and 6 for the fruit to be delivered on April 7 and 8. The condition is that the minimum order should be for 100 kg. Payment should be made on delivery.

The associations have also appealed to people to avoid crowding or large gatherings during the distribution of fruits.

Those interested may contact 99958-20686, 98956-91687, 94959-50275, or 99951-55346 to place orders.