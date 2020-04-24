Now, Coastal police deal with ‘smuggling’ of fishers

With the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the fisheries sector, traditional boats have become an ideal option to ferry people across district and State borders, posing a challenge to the Coastal Police.

As several fishers were stranded in different coastal villages during the lockdown, many consider it as an opportunity to return home with the help of their mates.

“In the initial days of the lockdown we had to quarantine over 300 fishers who came from different places. Then no incident was reported for a long time but with the traditional fleet resuming operations cases are cropping up once again. In the second phase, more vessels will be allowed and then the situation may change. But we are all prepared with intensive surveillance already in place,” Alex K. John, AIG, Coastal Police, said.

According to authorities, around 200 Tamil Nadu boats are at Neendakara and the fishers are desperate to get their vessels back. “Yesterday a person from Neendakara went to Neerody in Tamil Nadu, bringing back three persons from there on his craft. All three ventured into the sea the same day on another boat and are yet to return. We have quarantined the Neendakara resident and are expecting the others back by Saturday. As per a tip-off, there is a racket being run to smuggle fishers from Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

The State has hundreds of fishers who are originally from neighbouring States. “They used to shuttle between the States and were distressed when the government decided to extend the lockdown. Then there are many fishers from Pozhiyoor, a coastal village bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. For many of us this new idea of borders doesn't make any sense and in the coming days you can expect many others to attempt the same,” said a fisher.

He adds it’s all the more easy to transport people from one district to another.

Along with the restrictions in harbours, the Fisheries Department has made the daily registration of boats and crew mandatory to keep a tab on their activities. But even with the Marine Enforcement and the Coastal Police patrolling the sea, it is practically difficult to nab violators without the cooperation of local fishers.

“We have tried our best to spread awareness and warn them about the dangers involved in smuggling people from other States. Since Tamil Nadu has comparatively higher COVID-19 cases, we have specifically asked them to stay alert and the majority of the fishers are supportive,” said an official.