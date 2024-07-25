Now a happiness committee to address the grouse of judicial officers of Kerala

Judicial officers of Kerala harbouring professional grievances can bring them before a happiness committee, which will start functioning shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Welfare, Happiness and Grievances of Judicial Officers of District Judiciary’ will be headed by C.S. Dias, a judge of the Kerala High Court.

The decision regarding the formation of the committee was announced at an online meeting of all the judicial officers of Kerala, which was convened by Acting Chief Justice Mohammed Mushtaq, the other day.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was for the first time that a meeting of all the judicial officers of Kerala was convened by the High Court

The announcement came at a time when widespread resentment was reportedly brewing among the judicial officers of the State over a recent decision of the Kerala High Court to seek explanations from around 100 officers on leave during the current and last year.

The registry had asked the officers, who had taken over 30 leaves last year and 10 leaves this year, reasons for availing of the leave. The court had also asked the Principal District Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of each district to personally meet the officers who had taken the leaves and appraise them of the level of commitment and dedication expected from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judicial Officers of Association had taken up the issue with the High Court as the decision had evoked sharp criticisms from its member officers.

There are around 600 officers in Kerala of which around 60 per cent are women.

The judicial officers can bring up their grievances to the committee through the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court. The first meeting of the committee will be held on July 26, sources said.

The Principal District Judge, Ernakulam, the president of the Kerala Judicial Officers’ Association, the Registrar (Computerisation) cum Director (IT) and the Deputy Registrar (IT) will be the special invitees to the committee.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also decided to introduce a mentor system for officers on a zonal basis. While Bechu Kurian Thomas will be the mentor judge for the south zone, T.R. Ravi will head the north zone and N. Nagaresh the central zone, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.