Now, a football league for children

The city will witness a unique auction on December 22 when young football talents will go under the hammer for selection by teams, which will feature in the maiden edition of an exclusive league for children.

Kochi Kids League (KKL), arguably the first of its kind football league for children, will feature eight teams of players aged under 12 to be backed by corporate firms. Each team will be allowed to pick a maximum of 15 players.

Mix of kids

A major highlight is the gender neutral nature of the league, which effectively means that teams could be a mix of boys and girls, as talent alone will be be the selection criteria.

The league is being organised by SportHood, a network of neighbourhood sports centres in Bengaluru and Kochi.

Round robin format

The league will get under way on January 19 and wrapped up by February-end since exams will get under way in March. KKL will follow the round robin format before top teams proceed to the knockout phase. The games will be played on weekends.

“Our idea is to create a miniature version of the Indian Super League (ISL) and give young talents a platform to flourish. Trials are now under way for the selection of a pool of 120 players who will be put up for auction on December 22,” said Abin Joy, project head, KKL, SportHood.

No money

The auction will not involve any money but teams will pick players and fund their entire expenses from training and jerseys to football kits. Teams will also hire qualified coaches.

The selection trials are now being held at the football turf at Edappally. But soon trials will be taken to local football academies and schools for identifying talents. Scout reports will be drawn up based on which players will be picked up during the auction.

“The team selection will be followed by a 15-day training session under the watch of the respective coaches during the Christmas vacation. We hope these young talents will capture the attention of scouts of ISL teams and manage to make it t0 their academies,” said Mr. Joy.

Organisers are planning to make KKL a fixed feature of the city’s sports calendar with more age categories to be added in the coming years.

The auction will also be fine tuned along the ISL model in due course with teams given the option to retain and release players while infusing new talents.

Those interested may contact: +91-77362-00850.