Now, a cemetery for retired police dogs in Kerala, perhaps the first of its kind in Asia

The Dog Memorial and Cemetery for dogs of the K-9 Squad constructed at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur was inaugurated by DGP and State Police Chief Loknath Behera recently

Every dog has its day, they say. A cemetery for police dogs that have retired from the service has been set up at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. This is perhaps the first such centre in Asia.

The Dog Memorial and Cemetery for dogs of the K-9 Squad constructed in the Academy was inaugurated by DGP and State Police Chief Loknath Behera here recently. He paid floral tribute at the tombs of the dogs.

The cemetery has been built near the retirement and rehabilitation centre of the dogs ‘Vishranthi’ at the academy. Police dogs that retire from service will be looked after till their death at Vishranthi. Currently, there are 18 dogs at Vishranthi, which was started in May, 2019. Service and care by veterinary doctors are ensured here.

Balanced diet

Dogs are given a balanced diet according to their age, health and weight on recommendation of the doctors. There is a swimming pool, play ground and facility to watch television at the centre. The contribution of the dogs, their services and sacrifices will be documented at the centre. The centre also has a beautiful garden.

There are 10 tombs in the cemetery to enable multiple burials in the same pit, on a rotation basis. The tombs are arranged in a circular fashion and a table has been built in the middle for placing the dead body during the funeral ceremony.

Each tomb is covered with granite stone slabs, and there is a board made of teak wood for engraving the names of the resting dogs. One cypress tree has been planted at the head of each tomb.

The construction was entrusted to the COSTFORD. The Memorial and Cemetery is built at 10 cents at a cost of ₹10 lakh.