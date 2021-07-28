Kerala

Novel protest against NoRKs’ travel ban

Thrissur City witnessed a strange protest on Wednesday.

An airplane was moving through the Swaraj Round. People were boarding and disembarking at various points at Swaraj Round, marked as various airports named as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha , Bahrain, Kuwait, Riyadh, Germany, U.K, New York and New Zealand.

The agitation led by DCC president M.P. Vincent was against the Centre’s failure in solving the travel ban of Non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) to various countries.

“Hundreds of NoRKs have been trapped here without being able to join work. Many have already lost jobs. Some others are on the verge of losing jobs. Travel ban of NoRKs has hit the country's economy,” T.N. Prathapan, MP, who delivered the keynote address, said. He said that the Centre was not actively interfering in the issue.

The flight started from the BSNL office area at Pattalam Road and ended near AG’s office near North Bus stand. AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal inaugurated the protest online.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan addressed the valedictory function.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 10:47:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/novel-protest-against-norks-travel-ban/article35595059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY