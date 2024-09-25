Novel awareness programme of Kochi City police reaching out to masses in a big way

An awareness programme of the Kochi City police against substance abuse and drug trafficking is reaching out to the masses, especially students and youth, on an unprecedented scale having already covered over 50,000 city residents in just eight months.

The programme, ‘Operation Unarvu,’ was launched at Government High school, Kannamaly, on January 25 this year based on the philosophy that prevention is the best defence against drug menace. So far, awareness sessions have been conducted in 185 schools reaching out to 33,771 participants, mostly students except 1,534 teachers and 879 parents. This was in addition to 18,001 people across 101 residents’ associations who were made aware of the menace.

“When starting out, our goal was to reach out to one lakh residents of the city in a year. Though it slowed down a bit, thanks to the Parliament election and the summer vacation, that target still looks realistic,” said Sudarsan K.S., Deputy Commissioner, (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City, who came up with the idea realising that the rather unscientific manner of holding awareness sessions by random officials did not serve any purpose.

Instead, four officials of the rank of sub-inspector with the right aptitude were chosen and scientifically trained to hold meaningful awareness sessions. The officials have become more proficient with each session, and holding awareness sessions on demand from schools and residents’ associations remains their primary responsibility.

“The impact has been phenomenal considering the demand for our sessions even from outside the city police limits. The hour-long module has been so designed to ensure maximum impact. We have even produced a moving documentary of 15 minutes with the help of professionals for the programme to have the desired impact,” said Mr. Sudarsan.

Among the stated objectives of the programme are educating all upper primary and high school students about the harmful effects of drugs and their long-standing impact on future life and creating similar awareness among teachers, parents, and people from various sections of society. Imparting training to teachers, parents, and community leaders on how to identify substance abusers based on behavioural changes and helping with their proper rehabilitation also remain major goals.