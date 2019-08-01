Noushad murdered by SDPI: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the murder of Congress booth president Puthuveetil Noushad at Punna was a preplanned one by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

He was interacting with the media after calling on the kin of Noushad at his house at Punna on Thursday. “There is an attempt to protect the real culprits. The police are searching for dummy murderers. It is a shocking murder done without any provocation.”

Mr. Chennithala said the RSS and the SDPI were both sides of the same coin. Both are indulged in creating violence in the State. The police had failed to maintain law and order. “The police are yet to arrest the main accused in the Abhimanyu murder at Maharaja’s College. The police should give an explanation on their failure,” he said.

Inefficiency

He said there were indications on the attack at Chavakkad on social media for some time. It was strange that the special branch failed to notice it. The inefficiency of the Kerala Police was evident in the case, he said. Organisations such as the SDPI were trying to create panic in the State. The government and the police should take it seriously. A special team led by an officer not below the rank of an Inspector General should investigate the case, he said.