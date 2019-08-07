Noushad murder probe on the wrong track: Hassan

Congress leader M.M. Hassan has alleged that the investigation in the Noushad murder case has been going in a wrong direction.
After calling on the family of Noushad at his residence in Punna on Tuesday, Mr. Hassan said those arrested in the case were not real culprits.
The Congress would protect the family of Noushad, he said. It is reported that more culprits, including Social Democratic Party of India leaders, have been nabbed by the police. The police had earlier arrested Mubeen of Nalamkallu, near Chavakkad, in connection with the murder. Mubeen, who was directly involved in the attack, said Noushad was targeted as a revenge to an attack on SDPI worker Naseeb by Congress workers. He claimed that Noushad had led the attack.
Noushad and three of his friends were attacked at the Punna centre on July 30 by a 14-member gang.
