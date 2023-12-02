Notorious goon nabbed from Goa

December 02, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police apprehended notorious goon Om Prakash from Goa on Saturday.

According to official sources, a team of the City Shadow police nabbed the history-sheeter during an investigation into a clash among rival gangs at Pattoor in January.

A gang led by Om Prakash was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder four youths including Muttada native Nidhin, a builder, on January 8.

While three members of his gang had turned themselves in, the attempts made by the District Crime Branch to trace the prime accused as far as New Delhi had turned futile. Subsequently, the police raided one of his flats in Kowdiar and froze his bank accounts.

The resurgence of Om Prakash and Puthenpalam Rajesh, another habitual offender, in the State capital had opened a can of worms for Kerala Police which had to act against many police officials who were found to have an unholy nexus with such individuals and were involved in various businesses.

