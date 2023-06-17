ADVERTISEMENT

Notorious criminal Poombatta Sini held under Kaapa 

June 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thrissur

She is involved in more than 100 crimes

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested notorious criminal Poombatta Sini (Sini Gopakumar), 48, of Palluruthy, under Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (Kaapa).

Sini is involved in more than 100 cases including financial fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, robbery and assault.

She was sent to preventive custody under Kaapa by district collector V.R. Krishna Teje based on the report by City police commissioner Ankit Asokan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sini was arrested from her rented house at Thaikkattussery. She used to cheat people using different names at different places. She cheated many banks and other financial institutions by pledging fake jewellery. Sini also looted money by blackmailing people. She always kept a goonda gang with her by giving money and drugs, according to the police. She led a luxurious life using the looted money.

Sini, who started her crimes in Alappuzha, later shifted to Ernakulam and later to Thrissur. There are 32 cases against her in eight in Thrissur district alone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US