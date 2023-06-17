HamberMenu
Notorious criminal Poombatta Sini held under Kaapa 

She is involved in more than 100 crimes

June 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested notorious criminal Poombatta Sini (Sini Gopakumar), 48, of Palluruthy, under Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (Kaapa).

Sini is involved in more than 100 cases including financial fraud, cheating, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, robbery and assault.

She was sent to preventive custody under Kaapa by district collector V.R. Krishna Teje based on the report by City police commissioner Ankit Asokan.

Sini was arrested from her rented house at Thaikkattussery. She used to cheat people using different names at different places. She cheated many banks and other financial institutions by pledging fake jewellery. Sini also looted money by blackmailing people. She always kept a goonda gang with her by giving money and drugs, according to the police. She led a luxurious life using the looted money.

Sini, who started her crimes in Alappuzha, later shifted to Ernakulam and later to Thrissur. There are 32 cases against her in eight in Thrissur district alone.

