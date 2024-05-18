A notorious thief from Tamil Nadu, wanted in 53 cases, escaped from police custody at Viyyur Central jail in Thrissur district of Kerala on May 17 night.

Balamurugan escaped from the custody of the Tamil Nadu police while he was being taken back to Viyyur jail from a court around 9 p.m.

According to sources, he escaped after pushing open the police van door when they reached the prison premises.

Balamurugan is wanted in 53 cases, including murder and theft, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He has a history of escaping from police custody after assaulting officers.

He was nabbed in September 2023 in connection with a robbery from a house at Marayur.

The Thrissur City police have launched a manhunt for him.

