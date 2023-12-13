Notification published for Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam bypasses

December 13, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The notification to acquire land at 30-metre width for the bypass projects in Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, both of which are part of the Kochi-Munnar NH 85 corridor, has been published in India Gazette dated December 9.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would acquire land over a 4.30-km stretch for the Muvattupuzha bypass and a 3.80-km stretch for the Kothamangalam bypass. The alignment for the Muvattupuzha project will begin from near Canadian Central School and end near Bhaktha Nandanar Temple Road. Similarly, the alignment for the Kothamangalam bypass will begin from near Ayyapankavu school and end near Alumkal Rubber Nursery, said a release.

Those who have complaints regarding land acquisition can approach the Special Deputy Collector (NH wing), N. Paravur, Ernakulam, 683513 in person or through post, or send an e-mail to dycollectorlanh85ekm@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two bypasses are part of measures to decongest the two towns located in the suburbs of Kochi. Between them, the acute and worsening traffic congestion in Muvattupuzha town has been attributed to the delay in readying alternative roads and the bypass.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.