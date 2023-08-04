Notification on Seaport-Airport Road extension to be published on September 30

August 04, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - KOCHI

A notification regarding acquiring land for the airport extension of Seaport-Airport Road will be published on September 30, it was decided at a meeting held here today.

Survey subdivision documents will be handed over to the land acquisition officer in a week’s time, following which the basic value report will be readied. Following this, the land will be handed over to RBDCK which is the implementing agency for the road’s extension. The attendees at the meeting included District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Anwar Sadath MLA.

In a related development, Minister for Industries P Rajeeve directed officials concerned to speed up the development of HMT Junction, Kalamassery, after visiting the junction, on Thursday. The feasibility of readying a foot overbridge here will be probed, considering the demand from members of the public. A proposal in this regard will be submitted by KEL.

In addition, KMRL and KRFB would jointly execute a project to beautify the junction, Mr Rajeeve said. He directed removal of cables that posed danger to road users.