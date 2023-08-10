Notification issued for Puthuppally bypoll

August 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Election Commission on Thursday published the notification for the September 5 byelection in the Puthuppally constituency. Nomination papers for contesting the bypoll can be filed till August 17.

The scrutiny of the papers will be held on August 18. August 21 is the last date for the withdrawal of candidature. The date of polling is September 5 and the votes will be counted on September 8.

The Election Commission has arranged 182 polling stations for the September 5 bypoll.

The byelection has been necessitated by the death of sitting MLA and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years, on July 18.

Puthuppally has 1,75,605 voters in all, which include 89,897 women, 85,705 men and three third-gender voters. In all, 6,376 of the electors are aged above 80. Voters in the persons with disabilities (PWD) category number 1,765, and overseas electors, 181. Service voters number 138.

“The commission aims to make all possible efforts to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process,” said Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul. ‘‘Special efforts will be made to encourage first-time voters to vote. Additional arrangements will be made at polling stations for persons with disabilities,’‘ he said.

The commission is also making arrangements for an eco-friendly election, he added.

