Notification issued for Plus One exam

The State government has issued notification for the Plus One higher secondary improvement/supplementary examinations.

The examinations will be held from December 18 to 23. Students registering for the examinations in Gulf region schools can appear for them in exam centres in the UAE or any exam centre in Kerala that has the subject combination concerned.

Regular students can register for the examinations if they want to improve their scores in up to three of the six subjects in which they appeared for in the Plus One examinations held in March this year or if they have not been able to appear for any subject they had registered for.

For detailed notification, visit the portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in