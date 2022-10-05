Notification issued for land acquisition for Vattiyurkavu junction development

ADVERTISEMENT

The Section 11 (1) Notification of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act, 2013 for land acquisition of the third reach of the Vattiyurkavu junction development has been issued.

The Mannarakkonam-Mukkola-Vazhayila road is part of the third reach of the project. An area of 97.71 Are located within the Peroorkada village has been included in the notification.

According to a press release issued by the office of V.K.Prasanth, MLA, those who have objections to the notification have to raise the same with the Special Tahasildar (land acquisition) of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) unit in Thiruvananthapuram within 15 days. The social impact assessment study related to the project is now available at www.trivandrum.nic.in.

The steps for the publication of the 19(1) notification for the first reach of the project, from Mannarakkonam to Sasthamangalam, are in the final stages. The survey procedures for the second reach, from Mannarakkonam to Peroorkada, are progressing.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will be implementing the project for junction development as well as the development of the roads connected to it in two phases. The Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) has been chosen as the special purpose vehicle for the rehabilitation project. Out of the total cost of ₹341.79 crore envisaged for the project, ₹95 crore will be used for land acquisition, ₹219.75 crore for road construction and ₹27.04 for rehabilitation of traders. As many as 570 shops and other commercial establishments will have to be shifted.

The public hearing for the rehabilitation package will be organised at the Sahitya Panchananan Memorial Library in Vattiyurkavu on October 25 from 10 a.m. Six agencies have responded to the expression of interest issued by TRIDA to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the rehabilitation project. The preliminary examination of documents submitted by them has been completed.