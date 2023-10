October 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Notification for the SSLC, THSLC, AHSLC, SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and THSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations to be held in March has been published. The examinations will be held from March 4 to 26. The exam fee can be paid without fine from December 4 to 8. The notifications can be accessed on https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

