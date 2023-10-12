HamberMenu
Notification for HSE, VHSE March exams published

Last date for remitting fee without fine is October 26

October 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Notification for the Plus One and Plus Two Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations to be held in March has been published.

Last date for remitting fee without fine is October 26. Fee with a fine of ₹20 can be paid till November 2, an increase in fine by ₹5 daily till November 9, and a super fine of ₹600 till November 16. The notification can be looked up on the website dhsekerala.gov.in

VHSE exams

Notification for the Plus One and Plus Two Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations to be held in March has also been published. It is available on the website vhsems.kerala.gov.in

​Theory examinations will be held from March 1 to 26. Plus Two vocational practical examinations will be conducted from January 16, and the Plus Two non-vocational practical examinations will be held from January 22. Plus One vocational practical examinations will begin on January 27.

Fee for both Plus One and Plus Two examinations can be paid without fine till October 26. Fee with a fine of ₹20 can be paid till November 2. Fee along with ₹20 and a fine of ₹5 a day can be paid till November 9, and a super fine of ₹600 till November 16.

