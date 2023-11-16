ADVERTISEMENT

Notification for city entry of private buses from Vypeen shortly: Minister

November 16, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given directions to the authorities to issue a notification permitting the city entry of private buses from Vypeen, Transport Minister Antony Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The city entry of private buses from Vypeen was not possible as some city routes had been nationalised earlier. Only a few buses operated by the KSRTC from Vypeen have permission to enter the city, said an official communication.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, welcomed the decision. The government fulfilled its electoral promise through the decision, said a statement issued by him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US