Notification for city entry of private buses from Vypeen shortly: Minister

November 16, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The State government has given directions to the authorities to issue a notification permitting the city entry of private buses from Vypeen, Transport Minister Antony Raju said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The city entry of private buses from Vypeen was not possible as some city routes had been nationalised earlier. Only a few buses operated by the KSRTC from Vypeen have permission to enter the city, said an official communication.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, welcomed the decision. The government fulfilled its electoral promise through the decision, said a statement issued by him.