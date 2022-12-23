Notice to Vizhinjam fishers against pleasure trips on boats sparks protest

December 23, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A notice issued by the fisheries station, Vizhinjam, asking fishers to refrain from taking their families out to sea on fishing boats during Christmas and New Year celebrations has sparked protests. The notice issued by the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Vizhinjam, observed that these boats are not meant to be used for purposes other than fishing. That being the case, such pleasure trips should be strictly avoided, it said.

Apparently, it is common practice during the festival season for fishers in Thiruvananthapuram district to organise such boat trips. Fr. Eugene Pereira, Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, termed the decision unilateral and ill-intentioned. The fishing community was not consulted on the matter, he said. ‘’No such orders have been issued in the previous years,’‘ he said.

Reportedly, safety concerns had prompted the Vizhinjam station to issue the notice as a fatal accident had occurred two years ago during such a trip. However, Minister for Transport Antony Raju claimed that the notice was intended as a safety warning. No ‘‘forceful’‘ ban has been imposed on anyone, he told reporters here.

Yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram district is on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on December 26, Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that squally weather with wind speeds touching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely along off Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar and the Sri Lanka coast till Sunday. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast on December 27.