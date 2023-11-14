Notice served on CPI(M) leaders in Kerala

November 14, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KOCHI

A trial court here issued summons to CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan, Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya and the Deshabhimani daily on a defamation case filed by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran.

The court asked the CPI(M) leaders to appear before it on January 12.

Mr. Sudhakaran complained that Mr. Govindan and Ms. Divya had made defamatory statements linking him to a case booked against self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

