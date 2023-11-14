HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Notice served on CPI(M) leaders in Kerala

November 14, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST -  KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M.V. Govindan

M.V. Govindan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A trial court here issued summons to CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan, Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya and the Deshabhimani daily on a defamation case filed by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran.

The court asked the CPI(M) leaders to appear before it on January 12.

Mr. Sudhakaran complained that Mr. Govindan and Ms. Divya had made defamatory statements linking him to a case booked against self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.