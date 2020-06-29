Notice served for motor vehicle stir on July 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 June 2020 19:39 IST

The Joint Action Committee of the 25-lakh workers of autorickshaw, taxi and light motor vehicles has served notice for the six-hour strike from 6 a.m. on July 10 in the State demanding fare hike or to make available fossil fuel at subsidised rate.

The notices were served to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Monday by the action committee convenor K.S. Sanil Kumar, Nalanchira Hari and V.R. Pratapan on Monday. The strike will be from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

The committee had pointed out to the government that price of petrol has gone up by ₹12 and that of high speed diesel by ₹13, insurance premium by 13%, motor vehicle tax increased and that cost of living had gone up since the last fare hike in December 2018.

Advertising

Advertising