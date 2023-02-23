Nothing secretive about CPI(M)‘s talks with RSS: Govindan

February 23, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kannur

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said that there was nothing secretive about CPI(M)-RSS talks. He was addressing the media here as part of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha (People’s Resistance Yatra) led by him on Wednesday.

“We had several meetings in Kannur, and they were effective interventions to establish peace in the State,” he said. He added that the CPI(M) would never stitch up a political alliance with the Welfare Party.

When asked about E.P. Jayarajan’s absence in the Yatra, Mr. Govindan said he would join the march.

P. Jayarajan, M.V. Jayarajan, M. Biju, C.S. Sujata, M. Swaraj, and T.V. Rajesh were present.