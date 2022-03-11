Nothing much to cheer about for health sector

Studies on post-COVID health issues get ₹5 crores, which is the only new proposal

Studies on post-COVID health issues get ₹5 crores, which is the only new proposal

For the State’s health sector, which has had a rough two years following the COVID-19 pandemic and one which is struggling to recover lost ground and revive public health activities, the Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday has been a total disappointment .

Apart from the routine annual allocations made for health insurance schemes, public health, medical colleges and prominent institutions such as the Regional Cancer Centre, there is nothing new in the Budget for the health sector.

The Budget brings little cheer to the thousands of healthcare workers who have been working hard these two years of the pandemic, often working double shifts, to meet the increased requirements of the system. Apart from words of praise, the Finance Minister had no incentives or increments for them, which has disappointed many within the health sector.

Aardram Mission

The Budget makes no mention of Aardram Mission, which had been a game changer in the State’s public health sector or how projects under Aardram, which came to a halt following COVID, would be revived . Neither does the Budget speak of any allocations for the health projects that will be pursued under the new Nava Kerala Karma Padhati II, which seems to have replaced Aardram.

The health sector has received a total allocation of ₹2,629.33 crores, which is ₹288 crores more than the previous year’s allocation. This is inclusive of the ₹484.8 crore and ₹10 crore, which the State has to necessarily set aside as its share for the National Health Mission and National Ayur Mission.

An amount of ₹742.2 crore is expected from centrally sponsored schemes as Central share, Mr. Balagopal said.

An amount of ₹50 crore has been allocated to the Institute of Virology at Thonnakkal in the capital for augmenting laboratory facilities to aid vaccine development.

New proposal

Studies on post-COVID health issues get ₹5 crores, which is the only new proposal in the health sector in this year’s Budget.

The declarations on the Kerala Cancer Control Strategy and the Regional Cancer Centre being developed as the State Cancer institute in the Budget are all decisions which had been announced earlier

The Budget speaks of a software being developed as part of the e-health project, called ‘Cancer Care Suite’ which will include information on cancer patients, bone-marrow donors and other comprehensive cancer control strategies will be developed through e-health system.

An allocation of ₹14.5 crores has been earmarked for the Cochin Cancer Care Centre and ₹28 crores for the Malabar Cancer Centre, while the RCC gets ₹81 crore. The first phase of phase of CCRC with 360-bed strength will be completed in 2022-23..

Medical colleges in the State and Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram, together have been allocated ₹250.70 crore

An amount of ₹5 crore has been allocated for palliative care projects, including imparting of training to volunteers. Kerala Digital Health Mission or the e-health initiative in the State has been earmarked ₹30 crore.