‘Nothing against Abdullakutty’

Making his stand clear, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said he has ideological conflict with former MLA A.P. Abdullakutty but doesn’t have any personal grudge.

Interacting with media persons here on Thursday, he said Mr. Abdullakutty was a blot on political society. “His remark praising Narendra Modi clearly shows his political stand. No explanation is needed in that issue. Mr. Abdullakutty’s allegation that I worked against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was an attempt to divert attention from the issue. Stringent action should be taken against such people,” Mr. Sudheeran said.“Mr. Abdullakutty insulted Congress workers. He hasn’t given a clear answer for the question that whether he will go to the BJP. ,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

