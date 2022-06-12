Noted writer Vimala Menon dead

Vimala Menon | Photo Credit: GOPAKUMAR S

Noted author of children’s literature Vimala Menon died at her residence at Kosalam, near Mulavana Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday after a brief illness. She was 76.

Born to Bhanumati Amma and Raghava Panicker at North Paravur in Ernakulam, Ms Menon won the State Award for children’s literature in 1990. She was the wife of late U.G. Menon, a fine arts expert and architect.

Sister of noted environmentalist and academician Prof. R.V.G. Menon, Ms Menon was the secretary of the Trivandrum chapter of Cheshire Homes India for the last 21 years. Recipient of many awards for her contribution to children’s literature, she won the Kerala State Award for the best Children’s Literature in 1990.

She had also served as the Principal of the Kerala State Jawahar Balabhavan and the Principal of BUDS, a special school for differently abled children in Venganoor, Thiruvananthapuram. Her body would be kept at Cheshire Home, Kowdiar, from 9.45 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. for the public to pay homage, and then at her residence from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., before being taken to Shanti Kavadam by 3.15 p.m.

She has authored several books, most of which are for children, which include Orazhcha, Panchatantram, Pirannal Sammanam, Mannamkattayum Kariyilayum, Olochottam, Suryane Valamvacha Penkutti, Disney Kathakal, Parvathi Pinne Chirichittilla, Lokothara Nadodi Kathakal, Amma Pashuvinte Oonjalattam, Golikalikkan Padicha Rajavu, Mandakini Parayunnathu, Shyma Devan, and Nammale Nammalkkayi. She is survived by her children, Shyam G. Menon and Yamuna Menon.