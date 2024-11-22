ADVERTISEMENT

Noted Malayalam writer Omchery N.N. Pillai passes away

Updated - November 22, 2024 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Omchery N.N. Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award

PTI

Omchery N.N. Pillai (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renowned Malayalam playwright and writer Professor Omchery N.N. Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday (November 22, 2024) afternoon. He was 100 years old.

Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Pillai, who was ailing, breathed his last at the St Stephen's Hospital in Delhi, according to a family friend.

He was born in Kerala's Kottayam on February 1, 1924 and was living in Delhi for decades.

Kerala CM condoles

In a condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pillai was an unparalled cultural icon of Kerala and an ambassador for Keralites in the national capital.

