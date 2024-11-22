 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Noted Malayalam writer Omchery N.N. Pillai passes away

Omchery N.N. Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Published - November 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Omchery N.N. Pillai (file)

Omchery N.N. Pillai (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renowned Malayalam playwright and writer Professor Omchery N.N. Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday (November 22, 2024) afternoon. He was 100 years old.

Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Pillai, who was ailing, breathed his last at the St Stephen's Hospital in Delhi, according to a family friend.

He was born in Kerala's Kottayam on February 1, 1924 and was living in Delhi for decades.

Kerala CM condoles

In a condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pillai was an unparalled cultural icon of Kerala and an ambassador for Keralites in the national capital.

Published - November 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam literature / books and literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.