Noted Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi passes away at 84

January 16, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Sreedevi’s works mostly mapped the lives of women in the Namboodiri community during her times who had faced several struggles

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Noted Malayalam writer K.B. Sreedevi passed away here on January 16 (Tuesday). She was 84.

She passed away around 9 a.m. at the residence of her son at Thrippunithura. She was suffering from age-related illness for some time. The cremation was set to be held at Thrippunithura at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Born on May 1, 1940 at Vellakattumana in Malappuram, she completed her Class X at V.M.C. High School, Wandoor. She wrote her first story at the age of 13.

Some of her noted works includeYajnam, Agnihothram, Parayipetta Panthirukulam, Moonnam Thalamura, Mukhathodumugham, Thiriyuzhichil and Kuttithirumeni. Her novel Yajnam had won the Kungumam award in 1974. Her granddaughter Ranjana K. had made a short film based on Yajnam.

Her works mostly mapped the lives of women in the Namboodiri community during her times who had faced several social struggles.

She had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for her contribution to literature. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for best story for Niramala in 1976.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her death. He said Sreedevi’s works portrayed social vices.

