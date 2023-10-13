October 13, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Kozhikode

Noted Malayalam film producer and director of Mathrubhumi group of publications P.V. Gangadharan passed away in Kozhikode on October 13 morning. He was 80. He had been hospitalised for over a week due to age-related ailments.

Fondly referred to as PVG, Mr. Gangadharan had made his mark in the realm of cinema and politics. An active member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), he had contested in the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections from the Kozhikode North constituency in 2011.

Mr. Gangadharan, through his Grihalakshmi productions, has been instrumental in the making of several historic movies in Malayalam, including some that bagged State and national awards. He began with the movie Sujatha in 1977 and several hits followed, including Manassa Vacha Karmana, Angadi, Ahimsa, Chiriyo Chiri, Kattathe Kilikkodu, Vartha, Adwaitham and Ekalavyan, besides award winners such as Kanakkinavu (Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration, 1997), Santham (national award for best film, 2000), Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Veendum Chila Veettu Karyanagal, Achuvinte Amma and Notebook (State awards in various categories).

He partnered with S Cube films, a production company floated by his daughters for Janaki Jaane, his latest venture. He had been the vice-president of Paris-based International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations (FIAPF), chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, president of the Kerala Film Chamber and the president of the Film Federation of India.

Thrice president of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, he was also involved with the P.V. Sami Foundation, PVS Hospital and several other ventures of the KTC group.

He was born in 1943 to P.V. Sami, founder of the KTC group of companies, and Madhavi Sami. P.V. Chandran, managing editor of Mathrubhumi is his elder brother. He is survived by wife, Sherin, and daughters Shenuga, Shegna and Sherga. The funeral will be held on October 14 evening.